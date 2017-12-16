Wife of British cycling legend Sir Bradley Wiggins has apologised for her inappropriate comments regarding Chris Froome following his abnormal drug test.

Catherine Wiggins called Froome a ‘slithering reptile’ after it was revealed that he had double the limit of a legal asthma drug in his system.

The four-time Tour de France champion has come under intense scrutiny from the authorities who have asked the British star for explanations regarding the results.

Mrs. Wiggins earlier posted on social media platform, saying: “I am going to be sick. Nothing in the news. If I was given to conspiracy theory, I’d allege they’d thrown my boy under the bus on purpose to cover for this slithering reptile.”

She later deleted the post and issued an apology for her action.

She stated: “Sorry everyone for my emotional comments and insults. Too much stress got the better of me. Heat of the moment thing and certainly not my intent to fan the flames.”

BBC chiefs are considering the option of dropping Froome from Sports Personality of the Year amidst the drug probe.

The Brit insists the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) have every right to investigate the sample from the urine tests conducted in September 2017, however, he has outright denied engaging in any wrongdoings.

The drug in question is a common asthma drug and the concentration of Salbutamol in the tests conducted after stage 18 of Vuelta a Espana, disclosed abnormal levels of the medication in the Team Sky rider's system.

The annual multi-race bicycle event was ultimately won by Froome.

Asked if he was drug cheat, the beleaguered star replied: “No, definitely not. I hope we'll get to the end of this process and people will know that.

“This is damaging. It has come as a huge shock to me as well, it is damaging.

“But at the same time I know that within me fundamentally I have followed the protocol and I have not overstepped any boundaries and I hope by the end of this process that will be clear to everyone and I'll be exonerated of any wrong-doing.”

