Currently enjoying an impressive spell on loan at Crystal Palace, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has provoked Chelsea fans with comments made about Frank Lampard

The 21-year-old joined the Blues academy at the age of eight and impressed on his England senior debut against Germany in November.

"Well, he's a player I've watched do that from Under-16 level," said England manager Gareth Southgate after the 0-0 friendly draw.

"Despite his size, appearance and the way he plays, he's not hugely confident at times and I think tonight it took him 10 minutes to have a look around him and think 'all right, OK, I can do this'.

"He's got so many good attributes, top attributes, and that's why we put him into the team. I don't think the wider public may be as aware of him - you would have to follow very closely - but we believe in him and believe in the others we played."

Lampard, 39, is Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer and is considered by many at Stamford Bridge as the greatest player in the club's history.

Loftus-Cheek joined the club's academy whilst Lampard was at the peak of his powers, so his opinion on the old debate caused some outrage amongst Chelsea fans online.

Gerrard, Lampard or Scholes?

England v Ukraine - FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier

"I think I'm going to say Gerrard," Loftus-Cheek told Sky Sports. "Because he could do everything.

"Obviously Lampard was top at what he did, and what he did was score goals, and no other midfielder can do that like Lamps. But the way Gerrard leads as well, I'd say Gerrard."

Chelsea fans react on Twitter

Despite how they reacted, Chelsea fans would surely love to see Loftus-Cheek make the step up into the first team and emulate their retired club legend.

French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has struggled since his £39m move from Monaco and Italian coach Antonio Conte will be under pressure to give RLC opportunities in the first team next season.

Chelsea v Bristol Rovers - EFL Cup

Loftus-Cheek is expected to start on Saturday lunchtime when Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side visit Leicester City.

