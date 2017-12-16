WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show the year and the one event produced by the company which always receives worldwide attention, so superstars in the WWE would do anything to be a part of the special showcase.

The Showcase of the Immortals can help take superstars career's in the WWE to the next level overnight, but unfortunately, one young and promising superstar will be missing next year's WrestleMania in New Orleans.

WWE released a story on their website this week stating 205 Live superstar Noam Dar will be out of action for around the next five months after undergoing surgery to repair lingering issues in his left knee, meaning he will likely miss WrestleMania 34.

WWE stated that Dar picked up the injury during his fatal four-way match on the November 27 edition of Monday Night Raw. While he was able to continue wrestling with the injury for a few weeks, the knee gave out over the weekend, prompting him to undergo an MRI before this Monday’s Raw.

The Scottish Supernova told WWE.com: “I learned that I had a tear of the meniscus — a bucket handle tear — which is a pretty common tear for athletes.

“We don’t have any confirmed time frame just yet because I obviously need to see the post-op, but it’s more than likely going to be around the five-month mark.

"That would be with me working extensively at the [WWE] Performance Center, so that will make a huge difference. Staying on top of everything so we can hopefully take that time down a little bit.”

This is such a huge blow for Dar, as he is one of the most promising young stars in the WWE today, as he's only 24. Competing at WrestleMania next year in New Orleans would have been great for his career, but there's still plenty of time for him since he's so young.

The Scottish Supernova is seen as the future of the 205 division, so missing one WrestleMania isn't going to be too damaging to his WWE career. We wish him a speedy recovery.

