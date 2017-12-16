With Manchester City currently unbeaten in the Premier League and still going strong, there are suggestions they could match the Arsenal Invincibles.

Back in 2003/04, Arsene Wenger's title-winning side went unbeaten the whole season and eventually made it 49 games without defeat.

No team has since come close to repeating the feat, but if any side can, it's Pep Guardiola's rampant City.

Seventeen games played, 16 wins, one draw, 52 goals scored and just 11 conceded - the Citizens have been nothing short of phenomenal.

We're not even half way through the season, though, so the suggestions of City going unbeaten are somewhat premature.

Comparing City's current team to the Arsenal Invincibles is also a hot topic of discussion at the moment. Let's take a rough look.

MAN CITY 2017/18 (4-3-3)

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Vincent Kompany, Fabian Delph; Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva; Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane; Sergio Aguero.

ARSENAL 2003/04 (4-4-2)

Jens Lehmann; Lauren, Sol Campbell, Kolo Toure, Ashley Cole; Robert Pires, Patrick Vieira, Gilberto Silva, Freddie Ljungberg; Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry.

Both unbelievable line-ups, but according to Arsenal legend Robert Pires, there's only one winner: the Invincibles.

Speaking to countryman Marcel Desailly on CNN (see below), Pires brilliantly explained why Arsenal from 14 years ago is far superior to City.

PIRES ON ARSENAL INVINCIBLES VS MAN CITY

"Hmm, this is a good question," said Pires. "I think my team had more quality. Man City - they have a good team.

"My team, they had more quality. I think it's better than Man City now.

"Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry is better than Sergio Aguero and [Gabriel] Jesus, no? Patrick Vieira is better than Fernandinho.

"Robert Pires is better than er... Kevin De Bruyne [laughs]. That's why Arsenal is better than Man City."

Pires is clearly very confident his Arsenal team would beat City - but what would a combined XI look like? Let's have a go.

MAN CITY & ARSENAL COMBINED 11 (4-3-3)

Jens Lehmann; Lauren, Sol Campbell, Kolo Toure, Ashley Cole; Patrick Vieira, David Silva, Dennis Bergkamp; Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Pires, Thierry Henry.

