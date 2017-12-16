If England fans thought they had the upper hand at the end of day one of the third Test, they were very much mistaken.

As it stands, it looks as if Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow's heroics will be in vain with Australia surpassing 500 on day three.

The significance of another potential defeat won't be lost on Joe Root - this is the Test where the Ashes could be decided, as the hosts have the chance to go 3-0 up in the series.

With that in mind, the autopsy has already begun. From Ben Stokes' absence to the bowling attack's lack of pace, Trevor Bayliss' men have encountered a whole host of problems down under.

There are few things more painful in cricket than a day's fielding when Steve Smith is in form.

The Aussie captain hit a sublime double century and England never really looked like getting him out.

Alongside him, Mitchell Marsh reached 181 with neither James Anderson nor Stuart Broad managing to take a single wicket in the innings.

Craig Overton took the tourists' best figures with 2-102, which says it all really.

Swann wasn't impressed

The Somerset man was actually suffering from a cracked rib, something Graeme Swann pointed out when criticising the senior players for not shouldering enough responsibility or offering much support.

Check out Swann's comments below:

It's bold of the BT Sport commentator to call out many of his former team-mates in such a brutal way. Does he have a point?

Maybe Root and co. could have done more to encourage his bowlers, but Piers Morgan has made a valid point, albeit a very angry one, about Swann's comments.

Morgan thinks Swann has no right to criticise

It seems Morgan still has an issue with the ex-spinner for the manner in which he retired, infamously walking out mid-way through the 2013/14 series.

Taking to Twitter to vent his anger, he explained:

As we come to terms with the reality that a whitewash could be just around the corner, this just sums up the bitter mood in English cricket.

Perhaps Smith and Marsh were just too good, but they came up against some ineffectual bowling nonetheless.

