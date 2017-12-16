Arsenal fans are unquestionably fed up with the speculation that is continuing to surround contract rebel star men Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Both of Arsene Wenger's key players will see their contracts expire in the summer and with the possibility to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January.

Speculation surrounding Sanchez's future is still burning hot, a year on from initial contract negotiations taking place to tie both players down to long-term deals.

Undoubtedly the hierarchy at the Emirates are desperate for both Sanchez and Ozil to stay put, but their biggest concern in the winter transfer window will be surrounding Sanchez.

It's believed that some of Europe's biggest clubs could steal the march on the Chile international's Premier League suitors by signing an agreement to join them for free in the summer.

That, in turn, Arsenal fear, could spark a bidding war amongst Sanchez's Premier League suitors - namely Manchester City and Chelsea - who will fear missing out on the 28-year-old.

However, Arsene Wenger has vowed neither of his star men will be sold in January, regardless of fears they could walk away for free in the summer despite having cost a combined £77.4 million.

Wenger maintains tough stance on sales

"I can tell you a global answer - yes. They will all stay," said Wenger, per The Telegraph.

"I will analyse every case individually and separately, but overall I would say my wish and my desire is that everybody stays."

It would appear to make poor business sense in Sanchez's case, given they could make a £25 million profit on the South American who came close to moving to the Etihad in the summer.

The Gunners had accepted a £60 million summer bid with the expectation Thomas Lemar would join from AS Monaco, only for the 22-year-old to reject a move and Sanchez's transfer to fall through.

Arsenal pulling out of an agreed deal for Sanchez left City fuming, but that hasn't put the Citizens off making an approach in January if needed to in order to fend off competition from abroad.

And given Pep Guardiola's awkward response to questions over a January move for the Arsenal forward, it certainly suggests there's something in the water for the new year.

Guardiola's awkward response to Sanchez rumours

"Good question," Guardiola flustered in response to a January bid for Sanchez.

"The transfer window is for winter time. I don't know, believe me, I don’t know what we are going to do, because it's not..."

Guardiola paused before swiftly calling an end to his press conference and making an exit.

If his comments were anything to go by, Arsenal fans should be anxious, City supporters... excited.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms