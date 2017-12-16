For the past ten years, two superstars which have always managed to find themselves in WWE's main event scene are John Cena and Randy Orton, whether it be against other superstars or against one another, with a title or no title on the line.

The two legends of the WWE have faced each other over 250 times throughout their careers, and it comes as no surprise that due to his time as the face of the company for many years, Cena has won the majority of clashes between the two.

The Leader of the Cenation has always had the edge over The Viper, especially in terms of world titles, as Cena is a 16-time world champion, while Orton is only a 13-time world champion. However, we know that Orton has the ability to face of the WWE if the company ever wanted to go in that direction.

Ric Flair recently spoke with Starsport on a number of different topics, including Cena's and Orton's positions in the WWE. The Nature Boy also explained why The Viper has never looked to replace The Leader of the Cenation as the face of the company.

Flair noted that Orton could easily replace Cena as the face of the WWE, but he opts not to as he would rather spend his days off at home with his family.

He said: "If you look at John Cena, you have to look at the whole scenario of John's career. John is just an in-ring performer. He's very good in interviews, number one. Number two, he exhausts himself giving his off time to stuff he doesn't get paid for. Kids love him. Randy [Orton] doesn't want that role. Randy is happy, he wants to be home with his wife and kids.

"Could Randy pull it off? Of course. But Randy isn't interested in working in his days off. I don't blame him, not everybody is. That's a tough role, you sacrifice a lot of personal time and that's what my daughter [Charlotte Flair] is doing right now, but she wouldn't have it any other way."

While neither superstar finds themselves in the main title at the moment, they're still considered major players in the WWE. Cena's next appearance is expected to be on Monday Night Raw on Christmas Day, where he is rumored to wrestle against Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental title.

Orton, on the other hand, will team up with Shinsuke Nakamura against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event of WWE's Clash of Champions this Sunday.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms