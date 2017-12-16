The general consensus is that Jose Mourinho might as well start planning for next season.

Manchester City's 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League table looks pretty unassailable, and the Red Devils missed their big chance to cut the gap when they lost the derby at Old Trafford.

What will particularly frustrate United is that they forked out over £150million in basic fees in the summer, bringing in the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic to strengthen their squad.

It's fair to say that there aren't many teams in world football who would have been able to stop City this term, but Mourinho remains determined to catch them in the long run.

The Manchester Evening News report that he is therefore planning several changes in January - not quite an overhaul, but an attempt to shift players who have little hope of a future at the Theatre of Dreams.

According to the newspaper, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Luke Shaw could pay the price for their fractured relationships with the Portuguese.

In recent weeks, the playmaker has been left out of the matchday squad altogether. As for the left-back, he has only started two games in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, fringe men Axel Tuanzebe and James Wilson could go out on loan.

The latter hasn't played for the first team in over two years and Mourinho currently has too many options at centre-back, even allowing for Eric Bailly's injury, to give Tuanzebe many opportunities.

Is a new left-back on the cards?

Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian are the final two whose time at the club may be coming to an end.

Both are versatile and have filled in at left-back when needed, yet they've made a combined five starts in the league.

If three players who can play on the left of the defence are to be scrapped, then it would suggest that United will move for reinforcements in the New Year.

Danny Rose is one rumoured target, per the Daily Mail, though Tottenham's longest-serving player could cost as much as £50million.

Do any of these players deserve a future at United? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms