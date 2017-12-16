The Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers played out the first triple overtime game of the season in a thrilling encounter on Friday night.

It was OKC who eventually came away with a 119-117 win as Russell Westbrook dropped another triple-double and willed his team to a third consecutive victory on the road.

The MVP played a career-high 52 minutes and posted 27 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists. But it was once again an inefficient night for him as he shot just 10-of-33 from the field.

Joel Embiid did everything he could to ensure the Sixers came out on top as he produced one of the best games of his career with 34 points, six assists, and eight rebounds as he also racked up a career-high with 49 minutes on the court.

These are the moments that the center has been craving for as the franchise has frequently taken a cautious approach with him with minutes restrictions but they needed him every step of the way in this battle.

'The Process' was a questionable decision to play with a sore back and was visibly grimacing during time-outs late in the game after he took a hard fall on his back in the fourth quarter but he wasn't prepared to leave the court.

The game went back and forth and both teams missed opportunities to win it in both regulation and the overtime periods.

But the fans inside Wells Fargo Center and those watching at home were in for a treat in this terrific nationally televised contest.

As you'd expect, the encounter drew some great reactions from both NBA players and fans across social media.

Despite the star power on the court, Andre Roberson was the unlikely hero for the Thunder in the end as he hit the game-winner with a sweet up-and-under layup with 10 seconds to go in the third overtime.

He redeemed himself after missing an easy layup attempt to win it in the second overtime.

The night, however, belonged to Embiid and Westbrook as they put on a show and did everything for their respective teams and even enjoyed some trash talking after the remarkable game.

The OKC superstar seemed to get stronger and faster the longer the night went on and continued to display his ridiculous explosiveness deeper into the overtime periods.

This will certainly go down as the game of the year so far and both teams now share identical records of 14-14 in their respective conferences.

Be sure to mark your calendars for January 28 when the two teams do battle for the last time this season at Chesapeake Energy Arena.