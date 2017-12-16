If there's one person which WWE has been desperate to sign to their company over the duration of 2017, it has to be Conor McGregor.

While Ronda Rousey looks closer than Notorious to joining the WWE, out of the two, the company would much prefer to have the current UFC Lightweight Champion in their ranks because of his natural charisma and rise to superstardom over the past year that would attract new audiences.

At the moment, McGregor's future is unclear, as he hasn't competed in the UFC since 2016 when he won the lightweight championship with a second-round TKO against Eddie Alvarez. Since then, he's entered the world of boxing, with his first fight being a loss against Floyd Mayweather in August.

Everybody has been trying to find out since the Mayweather fight what McGregor plans to do next, but the man is in no rush since he is $100 million in the bank. He'll be doing what's right for him, and what most likely pays the most as well.

However, speaking to TMZ Sports, the lightweight champion made sure that people knew there's one place he won't be going anytime soon, and that's the WWE. He took a shot at the company when he was approached by TMZ on Friday in New York.

"F–k WWE,” McGregor shouted as he got into his car.

He also revealed what he would like to do next, stating: "I think a true fight is what I want to do next. A real fight, what’s a real fight? MMA next." So it looks like for the time being, the Irishman has shut the door once more on a possible WWE appearance.

It wasn't that long ago which Triple H was asked about the possibility of McGregor wrestling in WWE, to which he said: “Conor McGregor has said a lot of stuff about WWE in the past. I don’t have a problem with it because he has said I am “a Don” but he’s said a lot of stuff about our talent in the past. If Conor McGregor comes in it won’t be an easy go.”

As of writing, it looks like Ronda Rousey will be the next UFC fighter that steps inside a WWE ring next. No matter what McGregor says about WWE, they'll most likely always be interested in having him inside one of their rings as well.

