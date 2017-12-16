Mark Stoneman’s controversial dismissal in the first innings of the third Ashes test has prompted an official complaint from England.

Stoneman was given out caught behind for 56, but only after the Aussies referred a not out decision from umpire Marais Erasmus to the Decision Review System (DRS)

And, the speed with which third umpire Aleem Dar overturned the decision without examining all the available evidence only served to add to the furore, with England captain Joe Root visibly frustrated by the decision.

Subsequent replays from other angles proved the decision to correct, but former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted: “On the Stoneman dismissal ... Understand all England’s fans anger as no way was there enough evidence with the initial replays to overturn the decision."

Root reportedly made his feelings known to Richie Richardson, who is in charge of this game, and the England skipper is looking for a response from the ICC on just what their protocols around DRS are.

The introduction of technology has generally gained a favourable response from players and coaches keen to ensure the right call is made.

DRS was first introduced into Test cricket in 2008. Nearly a decade on and there clearly remains work to be done before it is implemented to the satisfaction of all sides.

Key to this would appear to be the introduction of a uniform system which uses the available tools, including hot spot technology, and an infra-red imaging system which shows where the ball has been in contact with bat or pad.

However, whilst it is part of DRS in Australia, it is not used in England.

According to the Daily Mirror, the ICC is keen to install a universal system globally with centrally trained officials, but this has been rejected by member boards on cost grounds.

It was a stance which elicited little sympathy from Aussie legend Ricky Ponting.

England were “out on the balcony complaining about the decision (but) as it’s turned out, it was the right call.”

"Stoneman’s three-quarters of the way off, knowing probably in his own heart of hearts that he’s got a glove on it.”

