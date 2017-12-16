Arsenal were left a little redfaced in the summer when they had to pull out of a deal to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City as a move for AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar fell through.

The midfielder rejected a transfer to the Emirates in preference of Champions League football with reigning Ligue 1 champions, Monaco.

While a number of Monaco's key men from their title-winning squad departed during the summer, Lemar was one of the principality's star players to stay put.

Ironically, the Gunners were willing to well and truly smash their record transfer fee to sign Lemar for a massive £92 million. But it was not meant to be and Arsenal were left to infuriate City.

The transfer market can prove to be a vicious circle and have knock-on effects for other clubs, such as was the case in this instance.

And now it appears that Lemar could be making a switch to the Premier League just five months on from deciding to remain loyal to Monaco. However, it's unlikely that will be with Arsenal.

While Arsene Wenger's side may be going strong in the Europa League and a favourable tie against Ostersund coming up in February, unquestionably Lemar will still favour Champions League football.

Premier League clubs hot on Lemar's heals

Liverpool are understood to have been in the race for the France midfielder, however, it appears Chelsea could pip both the Reds and Arsenal to the 22-year-old.

It's incredible how a few months can make such a massive difference in the world of football, and now it appears there is a good chance Lemar could opt for west London over north.

Antonio Conte was left infuriated during the summer with the club's slow progress in signing his primary transfer targets, despite ultimately being one of the Premier League's biggest spenders.

The Italian could only agree fresh terms at the Bridge to increase his wages over the summer, rather than one to extend the length of his contract - which, in part, comes back to the transfer window.

And a deal for Lemar could be one that could help in trying to lure Conte into extending his deal with Chelsea, who are currently 14 points shy of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea ready to make huge January swoop

According to the Mirror, the Blues are willing to offer cash and ship out outcast striker Michy Batshuayi on loan to AS Monaco in order to secure Lemar's signature.

The 24-year-old has failed to settle in west London, starting just two of his eight league appearances this campaign and netting twice.

First-choice striker Alvaro Morata missed Chelsea's trip to Huddersfield on Tuesday, but Batshuayi remained on the bench.

There is a clear lack of trust on Conte's part which could lead to the Belgium international's temporary departure, which the Chelsea frontman is understood to have been seeking.

With the World Cup coming up next summer, the former Marseille man will be desperate for significantly more game time than he's getting at the Bridge in order to make the plane to Russia.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms