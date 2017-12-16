Football

What ESPN have been told about Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal

As the January transfer window looms, it's looking like the futures of Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez will dominate headlines.

Both players have just six months remaining on their current contracts and have been linked with cut -price moves to Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

Arsene Wenger, however, insists they will not be leaving in January and will see out their contracts until the end of the season.

"I can tell you a global answer -- yes," said a defiant Wenger ahead of Saturday's game against Newcastle United.

"I will analyse every case individually and separately, but overall I would say my wish and my desire is that everybody stays."

Ozil is the more likely to stay out of him and Sanchez, who has been rather poor for Arsenal this season and doesn't look overly interested.

Indeed, the Chilean saw a deadline-day move to City blocked after Wenger failed in his attempts to sign Monaco's Thomas Lemar.

Soon we will find out the futures of both players, but ESPN pundit Don Hutchison has made a potentially worrying revelation about the pair.

According to Hutchison, Ozil and Sanchez have grown increasingly close in the dressing room to the point where they could both end up in Manchester, albeit at different clubs.

Normally two world-class players being so close would be a good thing, but not when they're both nearing the end of their contracts and looking for a way out.

"What I'm understanding is they are very, very tight Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez," explained Hutchison. "I've heard this from inside the dressing room.

"They are very, very close, so wherever they go it might just be together.

"Or if you want to put a spanner into the works, if Mesut Ozil wants to go to Manchester United, they're still nearly together if Alexis Sanchez goes to Manchester City.

"They're going to be quite close to each other, they're seeing each other at half two every afternoon for a coffee. I don't know where they will end up."

Ozil and Sanchez share a connection on the football pitch and it would appear that's now translating away from it in their daily coffee catch-ups.

These are worrying times for Arsenal and ultimately Wenger has a huge decision to make: sell Ozil and Sanchez in January or risk losing them for nothing next summer.

