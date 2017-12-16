It took three overtimes but the Oklahoma City Thunder eventually pulled out a 119-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in a pulsating encounter on Friday night.

Russell Westbrook ended the game with his 10th triple-double of the season as he posted 27 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists.

He managed to will OKC to a win despite the best efforts of Sixers star Joel Embiid who produced arguably the best game of his career as he recorded 34 points, six assists, and eight rebounds.

Both men did everything for their teams and went back and forth as they exchanged big plays. Embiid also managed to block Westbrook at the rim on more than one occasion.

After the game, however, it was the Thunder superstar who got the last laugh and decided to give the center a taste of his own medicine as he trolled him by waving him off the court.

The MVP explained after the contest that it was a response to the big man waving Steven Adams off the floor after he fouled out in overtime.

"I told him to go home," Westbrook said, per ESPN. "He was talking mess to Steve-O -- [who] fouled out -- waving to the crowd, which is unnecessary. Waving to Steve-O bye. You know, now it's time for him to go home."

Of course, Embiid wasn't going to stay silent on the matter and aimed a dig at Westbrook in his post-game comments.

"He told me to go home, man. I mean, this is my home, so I guess it's on him to go home," he said, per ESPN. "They won the game. I give them a lot of credit -- they did a lot of things. But I mean, the dude shot like 10-of-33.

"I wish I would've shot 33 times. I guess we would've had a better chance of actually winning the game. But he told me to go home, man. This is my home. I ain't going nowhere."

Things got a little heated between the 23-year-old and the Thunder team when he got into some trash-talking with Carmelo Anthony after he scored an and-one over him.

Westbrook, though, didn't want to address the topic too much and said he's not willing to give 'The Process' any more of his attention.

"I'm not about to get into a back-and-forth with him," Westbrook said. "I'm not about to give him my energy, so I'm gonna move on from that."

The two teams meet again on January 28 in Oklahoma City and the stage is already set for another epic battle.