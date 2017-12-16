Boxing

Fury has made an interesting proposition.

Tyson Fury has an interesting proposition for Anthony Joshua

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tyson Fury may not be set to fight British boxing legend Anthony Joshua, but he is already thinking of ways to make the fight more interesting than just a standard boxing match.

The controversial boxer has had his doping ban backdated by two years, theoretically allowing him to return to the ring to fight despite remaining without a license in the UK.

He tested positive for cocaine back in 2016, and has been a figure of controversy now for the last couple of years.

He plans on making a comeback next year, but the fight with Joshua may not go ahead until at least 2019. With this in mind, he made some interesting comments regarding "AJ" and made the boxer an interesting offer.

"Like I always say, he's nothing but a pumped-up weightlifter," Fury told iFL TV. "And when I get in the ring with him, I'll show you all how good I am. I will play with the b***h.

"He won't land a blow, 100 per cent. If he's Superman then I'm definitely Kryptonite.

"And I'd even say, to make it very interesting, for every power punch he lands - a power punch is anything bar a jab - I'd give him a £10,000 bonus for every one he landed."

Fury has been offered several opponents by Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, including Dillian Whyte and Tony Bellew. They are seen as the ideal opponents for Fury to shake off the rust which has gathered for the last two years and allow him a fair challenge once back into the ring.

Despite the offers, Fury does not seem to be in a rush to make a comeback. Quite the opposite, he seems content to take his time to make sure he returns as best as possible.

Boxing at Manchester Arena

A fight With Anthony Joshua has been labelled as potentially the biggest match in British boxing history, yet Fury doesn't seem to think it will actually happen at all, let alone in 2019.

He said he won't be pressured into the fight if the reward isn't right, and feels the reward itself will be what ends any chances of the match actually taking place. 

"If the deal's not right or they don't agree to my terms, there'll be no fight," Fury said.

"I can see this fight not happening between me and 'AJ' purely for the fact that they don't want this fight.

Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam - World Heavyweight Title Fight

Fury's comments regarding Joshua could well have an interesting effect which could go either way. It could make "AJ" much more eager to get into the ring with Fury and prove him wrong, or it could even make him think he isn't worth his time and stay well away.

Whatever Fury's views, a lot of people would love to see the two fight it out. And it could be very interesting!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Tyson Fury
Anthony Joshua

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers admits one big thing about his role in Packers' 2017 season

Aaron Rodgers admits one big thing about his role in Packers' 2017 season

Ric Flair explains why WWE fans shouldn't be booing John Cena

Ric Flair explains why WWE fans shouldn't be booing John Cena

Chelsea fans are mad with RLC after he was asked ‘Scholes v Lampard v Gerrard?’

Chelsea fans are mad with RLC after he was asked ‘Scholes v Lampard v Gerrard?’

Mane v Salah - Philippe Coutinho has named the fastest player at Liverpool FC

Mane v Salah - Philippe Coutinho has named the fastest player at Liverpool FC

Watch: Robert Pires' response when asked 'Arsenal Invincibles vs Man City' is epic

Watch: Robert Pires' response when asked 'Arsenal Invincibles vs Man City' is epic

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again