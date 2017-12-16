Tyson Fury may not be set to fight British boxing legend Anthony Joshua, but he is already thinking of ways to make the fight more interesting than just a standard boxing match.

The controversial boxer has had his doping ban backdated by two years, theoretically allowing him to return to the ring to fight despite remaining without a license in the UK.

He tested positive for cocaine back in 2016, and has been a figure of controversy now for the last couple of years.

He plans on making a comeback next year, but the fight with Joshua may not go ahead until at least 2019. With this in mind, he made some interesting comments regarding "AJ" and made the boxer an interesting offer.

"Like I always say, he's nothing but a pumped-up weightlifter," Fury told iFL TV. "And when I get in the ring with him, I'll show you all how good I am. I will play with the b***h.

"He won't land a blow, 100 per cent. If he's Superman then I'm definitely Kryptonite.

"And I'd even say, to make it very interesting, for every power punch he lands - a power punch is anything bar a jab - I'd give him a £10,000 bonus for every one he landed."

Fury has been offered several opponents by Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, including Dillian Whyte and Tony Bellew. They are seen as the ideal opponents for Fury to shake off the rust which has gathered for the last two years and allow him a fair challenge once back into the ring.

Despite the offers, Fury does not seem to be in a rush to make a comeback. Quite the opposite, he seems content to take his time to make sure he returns as best as possible.

A fight With Anthony Joshua has been labelled as potentially the biggest match in British boxing history, yet Fury doesn't seem to think it will actually happen at all, let alone in 2019.

He said he won't be pressured into the fight if the reward isn't right, and feels the reward itself will be what ends any chances of the match actually taking place.

"If the deal's not right or they don't agree to my terms, there'll be no fight," Fury said.

"I can see this fight not happening between me and 'AJ' purely for the fact that they don't want this fight.

Fury's comments regarding Joshua could well have an interesting effect which could go either way. It could make "AJ" much more eager to get into the ring with Fury and prove him wrong, or it could even make him think he isn't worth his time and stay well away.

Whatever Fury's views, a lot of people would love to see the two fight it out. And it could be very interesting!

