Since his $100 million fight against Floyd Mayweather back in August, Conor McGregor has not spoken or revealed much about his future in UFC or boxing. However, it looks like he could have a bright future in both.

Many UFC fighters have been lobbying for a fight against the current UFC Lightweight Champion, as he hasn't competed in the UFC since 2016 when he won the lightweight championship with a second-round TKO against Eddie Alvarez.

At the moment, Tony Ferguson looks to be the favorite to face Notorious next inside the Octagon in a lightweight title unification fight since he is the interim UFC Lightweight Champion.

However, if McGregor was to opt to have another boxing match instead, an intriguing option is available for him, as Manny Pacquiao has stated recently he would be interested in boxing against him. This would be another big money fight for him.

Speaking to TMZ Sports on Friday in New York, the UFC Lightweight Champion reflected on his future, revealing what he would like to do next in his career, whether that be to step inside the Octagon once more or take on another fight inside the ring.

Notorious stated clearly in the interview that he wants to have a 'real fight' next, which he classes as an MMA fight inside the Octagon with UFC.

McGregor said: "I think a true fight is what I want to do next. A real fight, what’s a real fight? MMA next."

This likely means McGregor's next fight will be a lightweight title unification fight with the interim UFC Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson, and hopefully, this will take place at some point in the early stages of 2018. UFC 222 on March 3 could be a good spot for this fight to happen, as the UFC pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is yet to be given a main event fight.

UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

However, Notorious is going to be in no rush to make this fight happen since he has $100 million in the bank after fighting against Mayweather during the summer.

No matter who his next fight was going to be against, McGregor has said he wanted to fight on his terms, meaning it could still be a while before we see him inside the Octagon again, depending on how negotiations go between himself and the UFC.

UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

