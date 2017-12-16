Football

He almost moved to Barcelona in the summer but - playing with some of the fastest players in Europe - Philippe Coutinho has been in excellent form so far this season.

Summer signing Mohamed Salah has grabbed the headlines and leads the Premier League's goalscoring charts with 13 goals.

The former Chelsea flop was signed from Roma for £37.1m and has unquestionably been the standout player in Jurgen Klopp's attack-minded Liverpool side.

He's immediately formed an incredible understanding with Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up front.

Retired Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard heaped praise on Liverpool's front four after their recent 7-0 thrashing of Spartak Moscow in the Champions League.

"The front four were magic, absolutely magic," said Lampard on BT Sport.

“They were just a joy to watch, they were like four mates playing. The linkups and the enjoyment.

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-SPARTAK

“I don’t care what the competition was, you can talk Moscow down, but to play at that level was something special.”

Mane and Salah are two of the quickest players in the Premier League and Coutinho believes he knows which one is more rapid.

Coutinho names his fastest teammate

Interviewed by Tubes on Soccer AM, the 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder was asked which of his teammates was the quickest.

"I think it's Mo [Salah]," replied Coutinho, as per Sky Sports. "He's so fast. You can see on the pitch. He's crazy."

Liverpool FC v Spartak Moskva - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona are expected to return for the £100m rated Liverpool star - either in January or next summer.

Klopp was adamant that Coutinho would not leave in the summer but the eccentric German recently refused to be drawn on talking about the Brazilian's future.

“Not for one second have I thought about that so far," Klopp told reporters. "I am not unsure, I am not sure, I don’t think about it.

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League

“I have a team to prepare and no one knows what will happen in the nice and calm January transfer window. It’s nice from an outside view but I have absolutely nothing to say.”

The Reds face a tricky trip to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, hoping to bounce back from their 0-0 stalemate at home to West Brom.

