For the past three weeks, Amir Khan has been entertaining the British public on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' with his mischievous ways and screaming during Bushtucker Trials.

But now he's out of the Australian jungle, the 31-year-old will be eyeing a return to boxing following an 18-month hiatus.

And there's only one man he wants to fight: Floyd Mayweather.

Khan and Mayweather have somehow never fought despite constantly throwing insults at each other over the past five years, so a bout is long overdue.

But while Khan was out in Australia, Mayweather was mocking the Brit for acting like a wimp and being scared of all the spiders and snakes.

"For the last five years all I have been hearing is Amir Khan running his mouth off that he deserves a shot against me," said the American. "It's nothing new for me.

"Every fighter out there wants a chance against me because they know, win or lose, it's going to be a big pay day for them. I have always maintained I am nobody's meal ticket.

"I only set up fights with fighters that deserve it and who are going to be part of a great fight for fans. Only last month I read about him calling me out of retirement.

"He wants to fight the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and now I hear is running away from a few snakes and spiders. Please! He needs to get real and stick with TV."

Ouch. Being in the jungle, Khan was unable to respond to Mayweather's jibe, but now he's out and after reading the comments he's hit back.

"I've been chasing that guy like how the snake was chasing me," said Khan on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - Coming Out'.

"I'd love to have that guy in the jungle with me, I would not let him go anywhere. You have to fight me now."

Over to you, Floyd. A number of boxers have been urging Khan to get back into the ring sooner rather than later otherwise he risks having to hang up his gloves.

A recent training video suggested Mayweather could be open to coming out of retirement (again), too, so who knows what could happen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms