Cristiano Ronaldo will one day look back on his incredible football career with a wide array of fantastic memories and glamorous silverware.

What the Portuguese hasn't won probably isn't worth knowing about and, even if the Real Madrid star's career ended today, it is one that very few players would even be able to come close to.

The 32-year-old drew level with rival Lionel Messi after securing his fifth Ballon d'Or earlier this month, just two months on from earning The Best FIFA Men's Player award.

While Ronaldo has, uncharacteristically, struggled at times during the course of the season, there's no slowing in the development of the forward's bulging trophy cabinet.

And the former Manchester United star will be desperate to find his best form ahead of Real's huge Champions League Last 16 doubleheader against Paris Saint-Germain in February.

Ronaldo will be looking to make it back-to-back Champions League titles, while Los Blancos have so far fallen short in La Liga.

Big Ron's title hopes lay in Europe

It's uncharacteristic for Ronaldo to find his side eight points shy of league leaders Barcelona but, as ever, there is still a fantastic opportunity to mark another momentous season.

Another European title may be some way off for Real, but Ronaldo will confidently know he could, singlehandedly, be the man to control the Spanish giants' fortunes this campaign.

The Portuguese forward has already won the Champions League on four occasions, while a third La Liga crown seems less likely this season, having previously claimed the Premier League title on three occasions.

However, according to Ronaldo, his most 'incredible' achievement was to unexpectedly win the European Championships with Portugal last summer.

No one had given Fernando Santos' men an outside chance of winning the Euros last year but did so in sensational fashion with Ronaldo guiding his side, alongside Santos, from the touchline.

Ronaldo was forced off with an injury during the final but took it upon himself to assist his national team boss and inspire his teammates to glory from the sidelines.

And the Ballon d'Or winner has confessed, for all the silverware he has one, it remains the most treasured trophy he has won.

Ronaldo hails 'incredible' Euros success

"Winning the Euro was the most [special], it's something we wanted for years, the first title of the Portuguese national team, and that's why it was incredible," Ronaldo told FIFA, per The Sun.

For a man who many portray as self-obsessed, it was a selfless remark from the World Player of the Year.

"It's priceless for me to be here once more because I'm doing things right in my club and my team," Ronaldo added.

"I've always wanted to make my mark in the world of football, and I've done it, I've written a chapter in the history of football [by] winning so many titles, being a player, like Messi, a candidate to win individual prizes.

"It's a great honour, an incredible moment in my career. It motivates me to continue playing football."

