Jorge Filho and Cemey dos Santos.

Crazy 20-second fight includes double knockdown and a TKO

It's rare that you see an MMA fight end after just 20 seconds. It's even rarer that the same fight also has a double knockdown and a TKO finish, but that's exactly what happened in the co-main event of FLC 6 in Madureira, Brazil on Thursday night.

Jorge Filho took on Cemey dos Santos in the co-main event of FLC 6 in Madureira on Thursday in a fight that only lasted 20 seconds.

During the fight, dos Santos and Filho were able to knock each other down at the same time. The two men both landed right hands on each other at the same time and were simultaneously sent to the canvas.

Out of the two fighters, dos Santos managed to recover faster and finished Filho with another punch, winning via 20-second TKO.

As you can see in the video further down in this article, the fight is very similar to Matt Mitrione vs. Fedor Emelianenko which took place earlier this year in Bellator.

It's an absolutely crazy sequence to watch and if it wasn't for the referee swooping in for the TKO stoppage, dos Santos could have delivered a lot more damage to Filho since he wasn't anywhere close to defending himself from his opponent's punches.

With plenty more MMA events taking place this weekend, such as UFC on Fox: Lawler vs. dos Anjos, this might not be the last big highlight moment we see before the week is out.

