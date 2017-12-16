Warren Gatland has confirmed that he will quit his job as head coach of Wales after his contract expires at the end of 2019, with rumours suggesting that he could in fact succeed Steven Hansen as the All Blacks boss.

Gatland has been in charge of the Welsh side since 2007 and has had a very successful career in charge of the team.

Since that year, he has guided them too three Six Nations titles, which includes two Grand Slams in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

Following on from this success, he went on to achieve a win in the Lions Test Series over Australia in 2013, this in itself being followed up by an incredibly hard fought series draw with New Zealand this summer.

Since then, speculation has been rife that the departing Hansen could be succeeded by Gatland.

Despite, of course, being on the hunt for a new job, speaking to Newstalk ZB, Gatland stated that he is not looking at the All Blacks job just yet despite the position soon becoming vacant.

“I’ve never said I wanted to be an All Blacks coach. But I think you need to come back and be involved in Super Rugby first, and that’s what I would like to do. That would be the natural progression. And if you are successful that’s how these things work," he said.

“I’m finishing with Wales after the World Cup in 2019 and will take a break for a few months, but I would love to do Super Rugby."

Despite not being interested in the job just yet, there is still that desire to carry on with his career and to return home to a coaching role in Super Rugby.

This would leave the door open for a potential leadership of the All Blacks in the not too distant future should he chose to do so if he continues to succeed as a coach.

This does of course leave the vacancy at Wales yet to be filled as well.

Perhaps then they may yet be able to convince a certain Steven Hansen to postpone retirement for just a bit longer.

With the experience and success he has, he would certainly be an ideal choice and it would be a very successful and simple management swap for both sides!

