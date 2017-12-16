Wilf Zaha has continued his fine form in a fantastic performance against Leicester City - and it's given Manchester United fans a lot to think about.

Crystal Palace continued their resurgence under Roy Hodgson with an emphatic 3-0 win away at a Leicester side who have been impressing since the arrival of manager Claude Puel.

The Foxes went into the game on the back of four straight wins, and only Manchester City have managed to beat them since September.

Palace, on the other hand, hadn't scored away from home all season, let alone win.

Christian Benteke broke their duck early in the first half with his first goal of the season, but it was the performance of Zaha that grabbed everyone's attention.

The former Manchester United winger grabbed the second for Palace and terrorised the home side's backline for the entire game, showing off the pace and flair that United hoped they were buying four and a half years ago.

Zaha was famously the final signing of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign at United, but couldn't break into the side under his successor, David Moyes, and was eventually sold by Louis van Gaal a little over two years after signing.

That decision by Van Gaal to sell, and especially for the tiny fee of £6 million, doesn't look like the best of United's recent history - and fans have thoroughly lambasted it.

And when Zaha is pulling off stuff like this, it's easy to see why United fans might be regretting the club's decision:

Palace will almost certainly be dealing with offers for their star man once the January transfer window opens, and can expect to be doing the same every window until he eventually leaves the club.

How much could they get for him? That is a question that's difficult to answer. What we can say with confidence, however, is that it would probably be a profit on the £6 million they paid to bring him back.

United, a team who once spent £90 million to correct a similar mistake with Paul Pogba, will just be hoping this one doesn't come back to hit them too hard.

