Football

..

Man United fans react to Wilf Zaha's performance against Leicester

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Wilf Zaha has continued his fine form in a fantastic performance against Leicester City - and it's given Manchester United fans a lot to think about.

Crystal Palace continued their resurgence under Roy Hodgson with an emphatic 3-0 win away at a Leicester side who have been impressing since the arrival of manager Claude Puel.

The Foxes went into the game on the back of four straight wins, and only Manchester City have managed to beat them since September.

Palace, on the other hand, hadn't scored away from home all season, let alone win.

Christian Benteke broke their duck early in the first half with his first goal of the season, but it was the performance of Zaha that grabbed everyone's attention.

The former Manchester United winger grabbed the second for Palace and terrorised the home side's backline for the entire game, showing off the pace and flair that United hoped they were buying four and a half years ago.

Zaha was famously the final signing of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign at United, but couldn't break into the side under his successor, David Moyes, and was eventually sold by Louis van Gaal a little over two years after signing.

That decision by Van Gaal to sell, and especially for the tiny fee of £6 million, doesn't look like the best of United's recent history - and fans have thoroughly lambasted it.

And when Zaha is pulling off stuff like this, it's easy to see why United fans might be regretting the club's decision:

Palace will almost certainly be dealing with offers for their star man once the January transfer window opens, and can expect to be doing the same every window until he eventually leaves the club.

How much could they get for him? That is a question that's difficult to answer. What we can say with confidence, however, is that it would probably be a profit on the £6 million they paid to bring him back.

United, a team who once spent £90 million to correct a similar mistake with Paul Pogba, will just be hoping this one doesn't come back to hit them too hard.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wilfried Zaha
Alex Ferguson
Louis van Gaal
Paul Pogba
Christian Benteke
Premier League
Leicester City
Football
David Moyes
Emotional-Angry
Crystal Palace

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers admits one big thing about his role in Packers' 2017 season

Aaron Rodgers admits one big thing about his role in Packers' 2017 season

Ric Flair explains why WWE fans shouldn't be booing John Cena

Ric Flair explains why WWE fans shouldn't be booing John Cena

Chelsea fans are mad with RLC after he was asked ‘Scholes v Lampard v Gerrard?’

Chelsea fans are mad with RLC after he was asked ‘Scholes v Lampard v Gerrard?’

Mane v Salah - Philippe Coutinho has named the fastest player at Liverpool FC

Mane v Salah - Philippe Coutinho has named the fastest player at Liverpool FC

Watch: Robert Pires' response when asked 'Arsenal Invincibles vs Man City' is epic

Watch: Robert Pires' response when asked 'Arsenal Invincibles vs Man City' is epic

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again