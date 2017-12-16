DeMarcus Cousins is in the final year of his contract and is expected to test the free agency market in the summer which will leave the New Orleans Pelicans with a difficult decision to make.

The center is having a terrific season with the franchise and has formed a devastating frontcourt partnership with Anthony Davis but his future with the team is up in the air.

That leaves the Pelicans in the tough position to decide whether they should trade the big man or keep him for the entire campaign and potentially lose him for nothing next summer.

Cousins was surprisingly traded by the Sacramento Kings at the deadline last season despite being promised by the front office that he wouldn't be moved.

The 28-year-old, however, is not expecting the same thing to happen with New Orleans this time around.

“I am confident in my team,” Cousins told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. “I am starting to understand this business a lot more than I did before. You can kind of tell when things are about to come about. We’re a very competitive team. A talented team. I don’t think that will be the case at all."

Boogie admits that Davis does have subtle conversations with him about his future in an effort to encourage him to re-sign in the Big Easy.

“A.D. hits me with little jabs about free agency all the time, but he also understands,” Cousins said. “It was Jrue [Holiday] in that situation last [offseason], and we understood his situation.

"Of course, they throw their little jabs. They throw their little jokes. But they are serious at the same time. They are respectful about it at the same time.

The three-time All-Star is having a career year and will be highly coveted as a free agent in the offseason. He's currently averaging 26.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game.

With these numbers, he certainly deserves to be mentioned in the MVP conversation.

He may have his disciplinary problems - he leads the league with nine technicals so far - but many teams will be willing to overlook this because of his talent and production on the court.

Buts Cousins says he's not focused on his future plans and is only determined to make the playoffs for the first time in his career and he believes he can finally achieve that with the players he now has around him.

“I have been put in a situation where there are supertalented guys around me. On any given night, it can be A.D.’s [Davis’] night, it can be Jrue Holiday’s night, it can be my night," he said.

"I’m happy that now on every given night I don’t have to have a great night in order to have a chance to win. Now, I am in a better situation where we can share the responsibility. I like it. Enjoy it.”

Ultimately, whether he sees the year out in New Orleans will be decided by the organization so it'll be interesting to see where the All-NBA star will be after the February 8 trade deadline.