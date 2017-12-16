The NBA is currently going through a 'superteam' era where star players are coming together on teams across the league.

This season, the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to play alongside MVP Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul secured a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets to team up with James Harden.

The Boston Celtics also pulled off some major moves as they brought in Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, which saw Isaiah Thomas head to the Cleveland Cavaliers to form a trio with LeBron James and Kevin Love.

All of these moves were inspired by the Golden State Warriors who added Kevin Durant to a star-studded roster that features Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green last year and strolled to the championship.

It may be frequent today but it was a rare occurrence to see multiple star players on the same team many years ago but there were certainly some deadly duos along the way.

Kobe Bryant featured on one of the most dominant pairings alongside Shaquille O'Neal as they won three championships together with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Black Mamba also formed a strong partnership with Pau Gasol and won another two titles alongside the Spaniard.

Bryant enjoyed much of his success alongside an elite big man but never had the luxury of playing with a superstar guard or wing player to work with.

In an interview with Geno Auriemma on his "Holding Court" podcast, Kobe revealed that LeBron James is one player he would love to have played with during his prime.

"I think the player that would fit with me the most, I actually think would be LeBron. He’s a passer first, I’m a scorer, I’m a finisher. ‘Bron is a facilitator by nature and I’m a finisher by nature. Those two styles, I think complement each other extremely well," Bryant said.

The Lakers legend is remembered for being one of the greatest scorers in NBA history and LeBron is considered by many to be a pass-first player despite ranking seventh on the league's all-time scoring list.

But King James has always been a willing passer throughout his career and loves to get his teammates involved. In his 15th season this year, he's averaging a career-high 9.1 assists.

Putting the talents of the two together would've been unfair on the rest of the league as they would have been an unstoppable force for opponents to handle.