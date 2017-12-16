Having grown accustomed to winning, Chicago Bulls fans were not too happy to see their team make the decision to rebuild instead of looking to bring in ready-made talent this year.

The franchise's intentions were clear as soon as they decided to trade their most valuable asset and best player Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the summer.

The front office opted to look to the future by creating a youthful roster this season and with the hope of acquiring some talented players in the 2018 draft.

As a result, fans in the Windy City had no choice but to accept a season of 'tanking' as the Bulls aim to replicate the rebuilding projects done by the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in recent years.

Despite owning one of the league's worst records at 8-20, there have been positive signs for the future of Chicago with some young players showing true potential recently as they've reeled off five straight wins.

Here are three players who should be major parts of the Bulls' rebuilding process:

Kris Dunn

After struggling for the majority of his rookie campaign in Minnesota, Dunn is finally finding his feet in the NBA and is displaying the talent that made him the fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft.

The 23-year-old just needed to be in the right situation and to have a coach that believed in him and he has found that in Chi-Town under Fred Hoiberg.

The Bulls faithful were a little underwhelmed at giving away Butler and receiving Dunn as part of the package in return but he is beginning to win them over with some assured performances.

The Providence product has established himself as the team's starting point guard and has improved many aspects of his game, particularly the three-point shot. After shooting a dismal 29 percent last season, he's increased that to 36.4 so far this year.

He's currently averaging 12.9 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds and has developed into a two-way threat over the past month. If he continues to improve at this rate, he could become a key member of the organization in the years to come.

Lauri Markkanen

The rookie from Finland has been a pleasant surprise for the Bulls and is proving to be one of the best players in his draft class.

There was some surprise when the franchise decided to take him with the number five pick they acquired from the Timberwolves but it's now easy to see what they saw in him.

Markkanen has all the attributes of a modern day big man, with his terrific outside shooting being his main weapon. His ability to space the floor as a stretch four has added another dimension to their offense and he will surely be the player they build around.

The 20-year-old is averaging 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 25 games this year and will be a contender for the Rookie of the Year award and a shoe-in for the All-Rookie First Team.

His talent is unquestionable and he's already proving to be a smart acquisition by Chicago. The Finnish big man has become the most important piece of their rebuilding plan.

Zach LaVine

Even though the two-time Slam Dunk Contest winner is yet to take to the court as he recovers from a torn ACL, he has already shown what he's about and was enjoying a breakout season with the T-Wolves before his injury.

With Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins taking most of the offensive load, LaVine still managed to average 18.9 points, 3.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in the previous campaign, whilst shooting 45 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range.

At 22, he's still got the majority of his career ahead of him and the Bulls are hoping that he gets back to playing at a high level and thrives with added responsibility on their roster.

He's expected to return in January and there's no telling how long it will take him to play at his best again but they're willing to take a patient approach with him as he's still one of the most talented and athletic young players in the NBA.

Recent videos prove that he hasn't lost his hops and has given fans in Illinois a glimpse of what's to come.

The UCLA product has all the ability to become a star and will now have the perfect platform to show that.