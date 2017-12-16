Football

Mesut Ozil.

Gary Lineker tweeted after Mesut Ozil scored an incredible volley vs Newcastle

Mesut Ozil broke the deadlock in sensational style during Arsenal's Premier League clash at home to Newcastle United.

The German playmaker has been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent times and could leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Arsene Wenger this week responded to reports that Ozil could be off to join Jose Mourinho in Manchester.

"We have never been approached by Man United in any way, so I don't see why that came up and who found that, that's always something that's been created."

Asked about a new deal for Ozil, Wenger added: "I don't know how close but he will stay here until the end of the season for sure. The rest is open."

Ozil has less than seven months to run on his current deal - and Arsenal fans are desperate for him to sign a new contract.

Wenger's side have dropped to seventh in recent weeks after failing to win each of their last three league outings.

Burnley v Arsenal - Premier League

The Gunners were beaten at home by Manchester United and could only manage draws away at Southampton and West Ham.

Wenger will have been very pleased on the touchline after Ozil fired his side in front in the 23rd minute.

Ozil's sensation volley

He's famed for his assists but the former Real Madrid star highlighted his incredible technique with a beautiful volleyed finish from inside the box.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-NEWCASTLE

Ozil predicted where the defensive header would land and quickly shaped up to hammer in an unstoppable volley.

Gary Lineker reacts on Twitter

Like many on Twitter, the Match of the Day host was blown away by Ozil's stunning finish - "the most exquisite of volleys."

He joined Arsenal for £42.5m in 2013 and Wenger is certainly aware of just how important he is to his side.

You can bet they'll be doing everything in their power in a bid to convince him to extend his stay in north London.

Arsenal
Premier League
Arsene Wenger
Football

