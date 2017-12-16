UFC weigh-ins are always interesting to watch, as you never know what is going to happen, as sometimes the oddest things occur. It varies from pre-fight punches being thrown, to the outrageous thing that happened during the UFC on FOX 26 weigh-in show this week.

UFC on FOX 26 takes place tonight at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, with the main event on the card being the welterweight clash between Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos. However, it wasn't between these two which the interesting weigh-in moment occurred.

Instead, it was during the weigh-in in the other welterweight clash on the main card between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry.

While the other welterweight has more on the line than just rankings in the division, as the winner of the main event will receive a title shot against current champion Tyron Woodley, the clash between Ponzinibbio and Perry was still quite intense at the weigh-in, as the American did something rather odd.

As the two were starring down, Platinum oddly began to smell Gente Boa while the two were trash talking to one another (skip to the last ten seconds of the clip below for this moment). The panel on the UFC on FOX 26 weigh-in show on FOX Sports 1 asked him what on earth was he smelling for.

With a smile on his face, Perry said: "Little bit of estrogen."

And what did the 26-year-old actually smell? He said: “I smelled some puppy chow. I was getting hungry.”

Perry, who has a professional fight record of 11-1, has only been with UFC since debuting at UFC 202, but in his short time, he has emerged as a fan-favorite knockout artist, winning four of his five Octagon appearances by KO/TKO. All 11 of his professional career wins have come via knockout, with his only loss coming by decision.

Ponzinibbio is almost in the same boat, as he has won his last five fights in UFC, with three of those victories coming through first-round knockouts. He has a professional fight record of 25-3, with 14 wins by knockout, six by submission, and five by decision. Two of his three losses have come via knockout, while the other was by decision.

A win here for either fighter could send them into the welterweight title picture at some point in the future, so it's going to be a very interesting contest to watch.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms