Arsenal ended their three-game Premier League winless streak by beating Newcastle United 1-0 at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

German midfielder Mesut Ozil scored the only goal of the game - a sensational volley which was worthy of winning any match.

The former Real Madrid man has less than seven months remaining on his current deal in north London and could leave as a free agent in July.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho - who yesterday confirmed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is for sale - is reportedly interested in bringing Ozil to Old Trafford.

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez will also be a free agent next summer and will be allowed to negotiate a contract with foreign clubs as soon as January.

The 28-year-old almost joined Manchester City on Transfer Deadline Day and has been far from his best since being integrated back into Arsene Wenger's first team.

"He [Sanchez] is focused in training," said Wenger in his Friday morning press conference. "It doesn’t come off as much as it did before.

"You go through periods like that.

"He always tries to make a difference. I cannot fault his commitment or attitude at all."

Despite their obvious intentions, Wenger has confirmed that he is still hopeful of convincing Sanchez and Ozil to sign new deals in north London.

However, it seemed that the Chilean's performance at home to Newcastle has left Gunners fans wondering if they would be better off without him.

Sanchez has been the star man at the Emirates since his arrival but his performances of late have been unacceptable.

The 1-0 win at home to Newcastle sent Arsenal up to 4th, although Tottenham and Liverpool each have a game in hand.

