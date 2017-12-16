WWE

Big name rumored to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2018

One huge name could serve as the headliner for next year’s WWE Hall of Fame.

That huge name is Bill Goldberg. Make no mistake about it, Goldberg was the top star of World Championship Wrestling (WCW) at the peak of the Monday Night Wars.

While under contract with WCW between 1997 and 2001, Goldberg rose to fame in WCW with a lengthy undefeated streak in singles competition from 1997 to 1998, which was considered the longest winning streak in professional wrestling.

While under the WCW banner, he became WCW United States Champion and WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

He was also a one-time WCW World Tag Team Champion (with Bret Hart), making him along with Hart the fifth WCW Triple Crown winner. He finally went to work for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon between 2003 and 2004 where he became a one-time World Heavyweight Champion in the latter.

After twelve years away from the company, he returned to WWE in 2016 and headlined Survivor Series against Brock Lesnar, and Fastlane against Kevin Owens where he won the WWE Universal Championship.

He lost the title to Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year in Orlando, Florida. He was last seen on WWE television the night after Mania on Raw.

He was asked about a potential WWE return during an interview with WWE.com back in September.

“Ask your boss! [Laughs] Hey, man, never say never, dude. Stranger things have happened. I did sit [around] for 13 years and then suddenly appear back in the ring. Let’s just say it ain’t gonna take nearly the effort to get me ready again that it did last time. So, I’ll see you on the rebound for damn sure.”

According to CageSide Seats Goldberg could headline the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network and is the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured on the card.

The 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony will take place two nights before WrestleMania 34.

What are your thoughts on the sports entertainment company potentially inducting Goldberg into the Hall of Fame next year? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

