The Big Show is not afraid to speak his mind.

He has truly been a staple of the sports entertainment company since he decided to join them in 1999 after getting his big break while under the WCW (World Championship Wrestling) banner.

After being with the company for nearly 20-years, the veteran has racked up some major accomplishments during his career which will no doubt earn him a spot in the sports entertainment company’s Hall of Fame. He has won the WWE Title twice, WWE's World Heavyweight Championship twice and the ECW World Championship once.

Show has also found success in the tag team division, having been an 11-time world tag team champion, holding World, WWE and WCW World Tag Team Championships multiple times with various tag team partners. Having also been Intercontinental, United States, and Hardcore Champion during his career.

Big Show spoke with Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section about various topics including the recent feud between Kane and Braun Strowman.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Cleveland, OH at the Quicken Loans Arena on the USA Network, Kane battled Braun Strowman in a #1 contender match to determine who would face Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. However, the match ended in a double count out.

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that the idea is to do a Triple Threat Match with Lesnar defending the title against Kane and Strowman. WWE will be announcing the match soon.

During the interview with SI, Show spoke about the current plans for the Universal Title and the sports entertainment company rushing stories.

"Sometimes, when stories are rushed or put together too fast, people can't enjoy them. That's the only criticism I have with our industry right now, it's really tough to build stories like we used to. The writing was on the wall for my fight with Braun Strowman, because he looked like my replacement as the next dominant giant.

When I came out in '95, even though it was part of the storyline, I was known as the next evolution of Andre, the next giant. I was that young, athletic, trash-talking monster. That was my introduction to the industry, and I was able to build on that. Braun Strowman is the next evolution of that monster.

He's athletic and explosive. I think Kane is fantastic, but I don't think people were ready for the angle between Kane and Braun or their match. Technically, psychologically, mechanically, there is nothing wrong with the matches, but people don't like the story of the two opponents in the match.

The crowd hasn't been able to get into it yet, but with social media and our business, criticism is going to be a lot more prevalent."

