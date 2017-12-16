It appears that Brock Lesnar is sticking around in the world of WWE.

For a brief history lesson, there was speculation that Lesnar would be leaving the sports entertainment company after he was called out by a UFC star for a fight.

After knocking out Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 214 to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Title, Jon Jones called out the WWE Universal Champion.

Jones exact words to Lesnar: “If you want to find out what it’s like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 lbs less than you, meet me here.” Lesnar responded to Jones in a statement to the Associated Press. “Be careful what you wish for, young man,” Lesnar said in response to Jones. It should be noted that Lesnar would have to be added to the USADA drug testing pool and remain in there for six months before he can compete again.

Not to fear WWE fans, Lesnar vs. Jones isn’t happening. As for the reason, it’s pretty simple. The UFC light heavyweight champion failed an in-competition drug test at UFC 214. Due to that failed drug test, Jones has been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the CAC (California Athletic Commission). As a result of this suspension, Jones could be facing a suspension of 2-4 years. Thus, the fight is off.

Lesnar is now expected to defend his title against Kane and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV event. His contract with the sports entertainment company expires next year around WrestleMania 34.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross joined Submission Radio to share his thoughts on various topics including Lesnar’s future in the WWE.

"I don't know the answer to your question, but I'll tell you this, if I were advising him – I'm not by the way – I would say, you're going to leave to do what? Are you going to leave to retire and not do anything but hunt and raise your sons and be a good husband to your wife? I don't know, are you going to launch another career?

Some guys like to do that, sometimes they need new challenges. I read that he might be the son of the, in the Rocky movie, (Apollo) Creed's opponent that got beat by the Russian guy and he may play that Russian guy's son. I read that. I had no idea if that was even true, but I don't know why you'd even want to leave.

He's got a beautiful schedule, he's making well north of seven figures a year, and he works part-time and he has fun. I don't know why you would… I would say this, it might answer your question with a question, leave to do what that's better? Plus, he can still be contracted to WWE and make movies or things like that. I don't see him getting back into MMA. Now, I might be wrong on that one, but I don't see that being a fit for him going forward.

But I can certainly see him in Hollywood, I can certainly see him doing other things like that, but that's not really his style either. He likes to be home or working at the wrestling, so I don't know why he would want to leave, other than the obvious with scheduling and so forth, my boys are getting older. But he's got a great gig, man, and I think he really embraces it and appreciates it."

"Well, he's been there, done that. He got that one more match when he beat Mark Hunt at UFC 200 – I was there by the way, so I saw it in person – he's 39, what is he 40? You know, MMA fans jones about Lesnar being gone because the MMA in general is lacking superstars, they're lacking box office attractions.

They're no different than any pro wrestling promotion in the world, their job is to create superstars that people demand to see more of. And right now, of course with the fighting as it is, you're lucky to have three fights a year if you stay healthy, and there are no major stars that are early 20's, young guys who are like the next big thing. I don't know who that is. And everybody's got an opinion, but the MMA world in general, the reason people are jonesing for Lesnar is because they've got nobody better to cheer for right now.

That's why they wanted Georges St-Pierre back, that's why they want Cain Velasquez back in the ring, they want Conor McGregor to fight again. We're not missing any new names here. I'm mentioning all these dudes that have got some mileage and track records."

