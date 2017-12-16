Alexandre Lacazette's substitution against Newcastle has been receiving a lot of attention.

The striker appeared to react to Arsene Wenger's decision to remove him from the game - and so have the fans.

It's a strange time at Arsenal right now - the team's two star players, Mesut Ozil & Alexis Sanchez, are both out of contract in the summer and it's left the side in limbo while their futures are sorted out.

Lacazette arrived in the summer for a club record fee of £50 million and was supposed to help give the side some more direction. Instead, his appearances have often ended in his withdrawal as Wenger tries to find a way to fit his team together.

The Frenchman started against Newcastle alongside Ozil and Sanchez - a game that was settled with a stunning volley by Ozil in the 23rd minute.

Lacazette didn't enjoy the best game of his career, but Wenger's decision to substitute him for Giroud with 20 minutes to go brought about reactions from both the player and the fans.

He reportedly threw down his gloves right in front of his manager as he left the field - something that Arsenal fans have been quick to jump on.

It's not obvious whether Lacazette was upset with the decision or his own performance, but the consensus among the supporters seems to be that it was a message to Wenger.

It's the last thing that Arsenal need right now; a third upset star wouldn't exactly be the image that the Gunners will want heading into a window that will almost certainly determine the future of Sanchez and Ozil.

The pressure continues to rise on Wenger as Arsenal prepare to enter a make or break month.

