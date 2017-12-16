Kevin de Bruyne and Manchester City have been a match made in heaven this season.

The Belgian midfielder has been possibly the most crucial catalyst in Pep Guardiola's side destroying everyone in sight this season.

Playing in a slightly deeper role, the former Chelsea man has thrived, passing through opposition defences, driving at teams and scoring some absolute stunners.

Against Tottenham, De Bruyne was again at his very best, slicing through Mauricio Pochettino's side at will in a more advanced role due to the absence of David Silva and subsequent inclusion of Ilkay Gundogan next to Fernandinho.

The Belgian scored the second goal of the afternoon to seal a priceless victory for Guardiola.

However, there was one moment in the first-half that earned him a significant amount of criticism on Twitter.

While challenging for a ball on the touchline and getting pulled up by the officials, De Bruyne appeared to turn to the linesman and tell him to 'f**k off'.

In the video below, you certainly do not need to be an expert lip reader to decide that it is certainly the case.

VIDEO

Now, De Bruyne is certainly not the first player to do so, but committing the act so obviously on camera is not a smart thing to do, particularly for someone who will be viewed by many youngsters as a role model.

The other issue is, why did the officials not punish him for it?

Safe to say, Twitter was not happy with their decision to let him walk free.

TWITTER REACTS

You can understand their frustration.

Back in 2011, Wayne Rooney was banned for swearing into a pitch side camera after scoring a goal.

Now, while his action could be seen as more deliberate, the fact that De Bruyne unleashed an identical moment of frustration towards an official should perhaps warrant an investigation.

Will be interesting to see if there are any new developments in the coming days.

