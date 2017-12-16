Pep Guardiola has received critical acclaim from every area of the globe this season.

The Manchester City boss has turned the Blues into perhaps the finest footballing side on the planet, brushing aside pretty much everyone in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

One player who has really personified the Spaniard's influence is Raheem Sterling, with the Englishman becoming one of the finest players in England this season.

The £50m signing from Liverpool has become a lethal goal scorer as well as team player from out wide.

In City's 4-1 win over Tottenham, Sterling was on the score sheet twice as the Premier League leaders extended their lead at the top to 14 points.

Alongside the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva and Leroy Sane, Guardiola has created perhaps the finest attacking-midfield quartet ever seen on English shores.

Before City's game with Tottenham, Sterling was discussed by BT Sport's panel of Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand, with the latter providing a very interesting insight behind his improvement.

The Manchester United legend believes Sterling's willingness to take on board advice and commit himself to improving has paid dividends.

It's a great point, because there is, of course, a lot of onus on the player to accept that they have to make considerable changes in order to improve.

For a while under the leadership of Manuel Pellegrini, it appeared that Sterling would stagnate as a player at such a crucial time in his career.

Thankfully, Guardiola's genius has rubbed off on him and now, England have a wide player capable of matching the very best, who also possesses serious dedication.

Gareth Southgate, build a team around him and Harry Kane.

