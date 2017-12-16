Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant free-kick to win the Club World Cup for Real Madrid.

The European Champions faced Copa Libertadores winners Gremio in Abu Dhabi, dominating the game but struggling to find a breakthrough.

But up stepped Ronaldo, naturally, to fire home the only goal of the game to crown Real Madrid as the first team to win the competition back-to-back.

The 2017 Club World Cup also represents Zinedine Zidane's eighth trophy as a manager - a staggering tally for a coach less than two years into his career.

He has certainly benefitted greatly from his star-player, though. Ronaldo's form powered Real to the Champions League trophy last season, and it was him once again who won the silverware here.

A great piece of skill by the Ballon d'Or winner drew the foul, his step-over fooling the defender and buying a freekick nearly 30-yards from goal.

Ronaldo, who admittedly doesn't have the best conversion rate in the world from freekicks, stepped up to take it and left the goalkeeper with no answer.

The strike pierces through the wall and buries into the bottom corner, eventually proving to be the sole time that Real Madrid could breach Gremio's stubborn defence.

Gremio's Arthur

Real may not be leaving Gremio behind, however, and one player they hope to see more of is midfielder Arthur.

The 21-year-old has been a long-term target of rivals Barcelona, although the Catalan club got a little ahead of themselves when Arthur was pictured wearing their shirt alongside sporting director Robert Fernandez.

The photo reportedly angered Gremio greatly, leaving the Brazilian club a lot less willing to sell their star to Barcelona.

Real Madrid, however, are more than happy to step in on any collapsed deal and sign the player for themselves with both clubs happy to open discussions while in Abu Dhabi.

First the trophy and maybe beating Barcelona to a transfer target? Not a bad winter vacation for Real Madrid.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms