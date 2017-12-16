There's no doubt that Manchester City seem to just be on another level this season.

In Pep Guardiola's second season in charge, the Cityzens have rampaged to the top of the league by eleven points - 14 points if they keep their -0 lead against Tottenham in Saturday's late game.

City spent big in the summer to bring in Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Ederson to the club and they appear to be reaping the rewards.

However, many might argue that having Ederson between the sticks has been the biggest difference maker for Guardiola's men.

City have the joint-best defensive record in the league right now with the Brazilian stopper as the last line of defence.

But no one has shone brighter than Kevin de Bruyne this season and against Spurs, he was on top form in a big game once more.

One man who has struggled to hit his best form this season is Dele Alli.

The Spurs man has won the last two PFA Young Player of the Year awards, but his influence this season has failed to match the heights of the past two years.

At the Etihad Stadium, Alli failed to truly show up again, but he did show the nasty side of his game plenty of fans in England have become sick of.

As you can see from the video below, Alli could have broken De Bruyne's leg after a reckless, stamping challenge:

Alli was no doubt frustrated with how the game was going, but a tackle like that is seriously dangerous.

He appears to look the Belgian playmaker before making the challenge; did he intentionally hurt him or was it an accident?

Just minutes later, De Bruyne extended City's lead and he would also win a penalty later on. It'll take more than that to keep him down! Twitter was of the opinion that Alli should have walked:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms