It was yet another stunning display from Manchester City in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side welcomed Tottenham to the Etihad and the north London side were outplayed from the first minute to the last, losing 4-1.

City are now on a 16-game winning streak, three away from the 19 set by Pep's Bayern Munich side, the record in Europe's top five leagues.

Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and a Raheem Sterling brace sealed the points, with Christian Eriksen grabbing a very late consolation.

It will come as a disappointment to Ederson as he was unable to keep a clean sheet but, the Brazilian's performance was one of pure class.

The former Benfica man completed more passes than both Eriksen and Dele Alli, with one of them literally defying the laws of physics.

Ederson somehow managed to find Sterling deep on the right-hand side of the pitch in Spurs' half, taking out about five or six opposition players in the process.

Just watch below and marvel at a goalkeeper who could probably play in central midfield for half of the Premier League teams.

VIDEO

That is just genius.

Despite the fact that he has not kept the most clean sheets in the league this season, the difference he has made to this City side is literally ridiculous.

Twitter simply couldn't get enough of his performance and when they do win the title, he will have to receive a lot of the plaudits.

TWITTER LOVED EDERSON'S CLASS

City now look all but certain to win the league, with the Champions League firmly in their cross hairs as well.

At this moment in time, even the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain will struggle to contain them.

As for Ederson, he could also have a vital role to play at the World Cup with Brazil, alongside City teammates Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus.

Exciting times for all the men in sky blue.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms