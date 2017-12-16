Neymar has been criticised plenty since his move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but there's no denying what a phenomenal talent he is.

The world's most expensive player - at a cool €222m, none the less - has been in sensational form since moving to the French capital with 17 goals and 11 assists in just 19 appearances.

He was up to his old tricks for PSG on Saturday evening as the Ligue 1 leaders smashed Rennes 4-1.

Neymar, 25, scored two and created another one for Kylian Mbappe and his former foe Edinson Cavani also got in on the act with a lovely lob.

If you think Manchester City are running away with the Premier League, PSG isn't far behind their powers in an albeit, slightly less competitive Ligue 1 - with all due respect.

The Parisians have a nine-point lead at the top of the table with reigning champions Monaco languishing in second.

There's no doubt that the arrival of Neymar, and indeed Mbappe, has played a pivotal role in their success and their talents were on full display on Saturday night.

Take a look at the videos below to see how rampant Neymar and co. really were:

Just beautiful, easy football.

Rumours have persisted in recent weeks that Neymar may opt to move to Real Madrid in the future, but his former Barcelona teammate, Pique, insists he still likes the forward.

"You try to do the best for your club and you also create relationships and friendships – with Neymar my relationship is really strong," the Spain international told Telegraph Sport.

"Even though it really hurt the club when he left, as a friend I could understand his decision and why he wanted to go to Paris. I tried to be fair to him no matter what.

"As a Barcelona fan it hurts and I understand that maybe some Barcelona fans are disappointed about how he left."

