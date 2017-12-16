Football

Neymar.

Neymar's two goals and assist for PSG V Rennes makes football look far too easy

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Neymar has been criticised plenty since his move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but there's no denying what a phenomenal talent he is.

The world's most expensive player - at a cool €222m, none the less - has been in sensational form since moving to the French capital with 17 goals and 11 assists in just 19 appearances.

He was up to his old tricks for PSG on Saturday evening as the Ligue 1 leaders smashed Rennes 4-1.

Neymar, 25, scored two and created another one for Kylian Mbappe and his former foe Edinson Cavani also got in on the act with a lovely lob.

If you think Manchester City are running away with the Premier League, PSG isn't far behind their powers in an albeit, slightly less competitive Ligue 1 - with all due respect.

The Parisians have a nine-point lead at the top of the table with reigning champions Monaco languishing in second.

There's no doubt that the arrival of Neymar, and indeed Mbappe, has played a pivotal role in their success and their talents were on full display on Saturday night.

Take a look at the videos below to see how rampant Neymar and co. really were:

Just beautiful, easy football. 

Rumours have persisted in recent weeks that Neymar may opt to move to Real Madrid in the future, but his former Barcelona teammate, Pique, insists he still likes the forward.

"You try to do the best for your club and you also create relationships and friendships – with Neymar my relationship is really strong," the Spain international told Telegraph Sport.

"Even though it really hurt the club when he left, as a friend I could understand his decision and why he wanted to go to Paris. I tried to be fair to him no matter what.

"As a Barcelona fan it hurts and I understand that maybe some Barcelona fans are disappointed about how he left."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Ligue 1

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers admits one big thing about his role in Packers' 2017 season

Aaron Rodgers admits one big thing about his role in Packers' 2017 season

Conor McGregor takes shot at WWE with offensive two-word remark

Conor McGregor takes shot at WWE with offensive two-word remark

Watch: Fans are outraged at cowardly challenge Dele Alli got away with on De Bruyne

Watch: Fans are outraged at cowardly challenge Dele Alli got away with on De Bruyne

Watch: Ronaldo rolls back the years with vintage free-kick to win Club World Cup

Watch: Ronaldo rolls back the years with vintage free-kick to win Club World Cup

Kevin de Bruyne left Twitter raging after an incident with the linesman v Spurs

Kevin de Bruyne left Twitter raging after an incident with the linesman v Spurs

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again