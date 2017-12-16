The Cleveland Browns have high expectations for next year.

It has to be noted that the NFL team decided to make another big change and that was to their front office when they decided to fire general manager Sashi Brown and replacing him with John Dorsey all within 12 hours.

Despite just joining the team, Dorsey has high expectations for the team next year.

Dorsey expects the Cleveland Browns, who have won 1-28 over their last 29 games and are currently 0-12, to not only have a winning season in 2018, but to win the AFC North as well.

Keep in mind that the Browns haven’t won the AFC North since 1989 and haven’t had a winning season since 2007, where the team didn’t qualify for the playoffs despite going 10-6.

The last time the Browns went to the playoffs was 2002 but haven’t won a playoff game since 1994.

Here is what he had to say:

“I’m the eternal optimistic,” Dorsey said Thursday on WKNR 850′s “The Really Big Show,” according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I believe we have to be competitive in the AFC North and my total objective going into the ’18 season is to win the AFC North. Anything else to me is unacceptable.”



Dorsey also threw some shade at the Sashi Brown regime, claiming Sashi didn’t get “real players” on the team and made that clear when he released WR Kenny Britt as soon as he took over.



"I'll come straight out with it,'' he said. "The guys who were here before, that system, they didn't get real players.

"As Bill Parcells would always say, 'you are your record' and you know what? There it is, so that's the truth-teller in this thing. And I'm going to do my darnedest to get Hue (Jackson) players.''

