In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns general manager has high expectations for 2018

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Cleveland Browns have high expectations for next year.

It has to be noted that the NFL team decided to make another big change and that was to their front office when they decided to fire general manager Sashi Brown and replacing him with John Dorsey all within 12 hours.

Despite just joining the team, Dorsey has high expectations for the team next year.

Dorsey expects the Cleveland Browns, who have won 1-28 over their last 29 games and are currently 0-12, to not only have a winning season in 2018, but to win the AFC North as well.

Keep in mind that the Browns haven’t won the AFC North since 1989 and haven’t had a winning season since 2007, where the team didn’t qualify for the playoffs despite going 10-6.

The last time the Browns went to the playoffs was 2002 but haven’t won a playoff game since 1994.

Here is what he had to say:

“I’m the eternal optimistic,” Dorsey said Thursday on WKNR 850′s “The Really Big Show,” according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I believe we have to be competitive in the AFC North and my total objective going into the ’18 season is to win the AFC North. Anything else to me is unacceptable.”


Dorsey also threw some shade at the Sashi Brown regime, claiming Sashi didn’t get “real players” on the team and made that clear when he released WR Kenny Britt as soon as he took over.


"I'll come straight out with it,'' he said. "The guys who were here before, that system, they didn't get real players.

"As Bill Parcells would always say, 'you are your record' and you know what? There it is, so that's the truth-teller in this thing. And I'm going to do my darnedest to get Hue (Jackson) players.''

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Cleveland Browns

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers admits one big thing about his role in Packers' 2017 season

Aaron Rodgers admits one big thing about his role in Packers' 2017 season

Conor McGregor takes shot at WWE with offensive two-word remark

Conor McGregor takes shot at WWE with offensive two-word remark

Watch: Fans are outraged at cowardly challenge Dele Alli got away with on De Bruyne

Watch: Fans are outraged at cowardly challenge Dele Alli got away with on De Bruyne

Watch: Ronaldo rolls back the years with vintage free-kick to win Club World Cup

Watch: Ronaldo rolls back the years with vintage free-kick to win Club World Cup

Watch: Neymar's two goals and assist V Rennes makes football look far too easy

Watch: Neymar's two goals and assist V Rennes makes football look far too easy

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again