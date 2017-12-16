Chris Jericho might be wrestling another match in NJPW.

The former WWE Champion has been under contract with the sports entertainment company off and on since 1999.

Jericho is a six-time world champion, having won the WWF Championship once, the WCW/World Championship twice, and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship three times.

He is also a record nine-time Intercontinental Champion. Jericho is the first Undisputed WWF Champion, and thus the final holder of the World Championship (formerly the WCW World Heavyweight Championship), having won and unified the WWF and World titles by defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock on the same night in 2001.

He is also the ninth Triple Crown Champion, as well as the fourth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

New Japan Pro Wrestling officials announced several title matches for their upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 12 event. Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Title against Tetsuya Naito will serve as the main event. Jericho is slated to take on Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Title.

Jericho recently did an interview with Proresu Today to talk about his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom match. Here are some of the highlights:

"Kenny might be the best I've ever seen. I'm just better."

"If you remove wwe from the equation, New Japan are the biggest. They're worldwide, they have exciting performers. It's something everyone wants to watch."

"Okada and Naito will be a huge match, but even in Japan, people are getting to be more excited for me and Kenny. As big as Okada and Naito is, it can't transcend New Japan. (Our match) might never happen again. That gives it a different level of importance."

"I've said maybe me and Kenny will never happen again. But I never said I'd only do one match. I never said this would be my last match with New Japan. Wait and see."

The show takes place on January 4, 2018, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Here is the updated card:

— IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: Kazuchika Okada © vs. Tetsuya Naito

— IWGP Intercontinental Title Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi © vs. Jay “Switchblade” White

— IWGP United States Title Match: Kenny Omega © vs. Chris Jericho

— IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Marty Scurll © vs. KUSHIDA vs. Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi

— IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: Roppongi 3K © vs. The Young Bucks

— IWGP Tag Team Title Match: The Killer Elite Squad © vs. EVIL & SANADA

— ROH Title Match: Cody © vs. Kota Ibushi

