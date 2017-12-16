In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Pete Carroll.

Pete Carroll surprised one bit that Michael Bennett avoided fine

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One Seattle Seahawks player got out of a big fine.

The player in question is Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett, who was flagged for taking a shot at Jaguars center Brandon Linder‘s knee late in Seattle’s loss at Jacksonville on Sunday.

It was Bennett who started an ugly chain of events that saw players on both teams flagged for personal fouls, two Seahawks ejected

NFL Media reported that the league bought Bennett’s explanation, as relayed by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, that Bennett was just trying to swipe the ball as Linder snapped it to Blake Bortles for the kneeldown at the end of the game.

“Yeah, he did what I said he did,” Carroll said Friday, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “That’s what happened there and then they got tangled up a little bit.’’

Bennett may have been initially attempting to swipe the ball the instant Linder snapped it to Bortles.

But that doesn’t explain why Bennett then continued rolling into Linder’s knee, long after Bortles had taken the snap and kneeled down, as Linder attempted to get away from Bennett to protect himself from injury.

The NFL also apparently thinks commentator Daryl Johnston was hallucinating when he described what Bennett did while FOX showed a replay.

“Michael Bennett rolling into Brandon Linder — that’s what started everything, right there,” Johnston said. “And then he comes back and hits him again. So this tape is gonna be reviewed by the NFL.

They didn’t get Michael Bennett out of the game. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s something from the league that comes down on Michael Bennett because that’s disrespect to an opponent on the field. There’s no place in this game for that.”

“Honestly, I think if you dive at someone else’s legs, you’re a little [expletive],” Bennett said. “If you are big in the NFL, you just line up and play — why you got to cut someone on the [expletive] play?

I mean, I don’t know. That [expletive] is just stupid to me. Why cut somebody when you can just line up and win? I don’t know. I don’t come off the ball jumping at offensive linemen’s legs.’’

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
Pete Carroll

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers admits one big thing about his role in Packers' 2017 season

Aaron Rodgers admits one big thing about his role in Packers' 2017 season

Conor McGregor takes shot at WWE with offensive two-word remark

Conor McGregor takes shot at WWE with offensive two-word remark

Watch: Fans are outraged at cowardly challenge Dele Alli got away with on De Bruyne

Watch: Fans are outraged at cowardly challenge Dele Alli got away with on De Bruyne

Watch: Ronaldo rolls back the years with vintage free-kick to win Club World Cup

Watch: Ronaldo rolls back the years with vintage free-kick to win Club World Cup

Watch: Neymar's two goals and assist V Rennes makes football look far too easy

Watch: Neymar's two goals and assist V Rennes makes football look far too easy

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again