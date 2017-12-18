Alexa Bliss has the opportunity to become the most successful champion in the history of the RAW Women's Title, all she has to do is hang on a few more days.

"Little Miss Bliss" has been a force on the WWE roster since getting called up from NXT, becoming the first woman in WWE history to have held both the RAW and SmackDown Live Women's Titles in their career. Now that she has found a permanent home on Monday Night RAW, she's closing in on a major milestone.

Currently in her second reign as RAW Women's Champion, Bliss has held the title for a total of 110 days so far. If she's able to hold onto the belt past Wednesday Bliss will surpass former champion Charlotte Flair's record 113-day reign.

This is Bliss' second chance to become the longest reigning RAW Women's Champion of all time, as her last reign lasted 112 days - just one day shy of the record. If, for any reason, Bliss was to lose the title this week then she'd have missed the record of longest reigning champ of all time by just a few days for the second time.

Not only that, but bliss has a chance at making even more history during her current reign. If Bliss can retain the title for the next three and a half weeks then she will have the longest combined reigns of any woman in history since the title's inception.

This would be an amazing accomplishment; given that Bliss has only held the title twice and would already have a longer combined reign than someone like Charlotte - who has won the title four times already.

Bliss is extremely young in her professional wrestling career, and with all the accomplishments she has already got under her belt, it's amazing to think what she has left to accomplish in the years to come.

What are your thoughts on Bliss possibly being the most successful RAW Women's Champion in WWE history if she's able to hang on a few more days? Do you think she's worthy of the rare honor? Or is there someone else on the roster more deserving?

