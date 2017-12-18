The plans for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at next month's Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) event are still unclear, but it looks like "The Beast" will be at RAW tomorrow night (Mon. December 17, 2017) to demand an answer.

Last week plans were in place to determine the No. 1-contender, but those didn't exactly go to plan. Braun Strowman and Kane were put in the main event of last week's RAW to determine who would go on to challenge "The Beast" at the Royal Rumble for the Universal crown.

The match got a bit out of hand and the bout ended in a No Contest after neither man was able to get back into the ring after a count of 10. Strowman and Kane proceeded to batter one another with foreign objects before the show went off air.

Early speculation suggests that Lesnar, Strowman, and Kane will meet in a Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, however, that has yet to be confirmed.

Lesnar is expected to return to RAW tomorrow night and address the situation, and Paul Heyman made it very clear on Twitter earlier today that he and his client will be demanding an answer as to who will be his opponent come January:

"My client, the reigning defending undisputed #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar and I will be at @WWE #RAW, and we anticipate being informed as to whom will be assigned the task of facing The Beast at #RoyalRumble. And we do indeed want that answer!"

If the match is, in fact, a Triple Threat then it should be interesting to see how the three giant men work with one another inside the ring.

A rematch between Lesnar and Strowman would certainly be interesting, however, a Kane and Lesnar feud has never been seen before and would also prove to be very entertaining to watch.

What are your thoughts on a possible Triple Threat match between Lesnar, Kane, and Strowman at the Royal Rumble? Do you think that this is the right way to go with "The Beast" at one of the biggest PPVs of the year? Or is their a bigger and better match out there for the Universal Champion? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

