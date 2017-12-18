Nia Jax may have just found her partner for the new WWE Mixed Match Challenge, and if so, you might as well hand the tournament win over to her right now.

It was recently announced that WWE will be holding a 12 episode tournament of Mixed Tag Team matches. The entire tournament will be airing on Facebook and will start on January 16th at 10pm ET, right after SmackDown.

The teams will only last for the tournament and are not expected to be used in any sort of storyline capacity on regular WWE programming. It should be interesting to see what teams WWE make and which stars are paired together for the tournament.

As for Nia Jax, she recently took to Twitter to post a video teasing that she has found her Mixed Mag Team partner - "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman:

Strowman has only been on the WWE main roster as a singles competitor for about a year now and has already solidified himself as one of the most dominant Superstars on the roster - and maybe of all time.

The former Wyatt Family member has laid waste to Superstars such as Sami Zayn, Calisto, Roman Reigns, and so many more. He has also competed for the Universal Title against Brock Lesnar, making "The Beast" look the most vulnerable we've ever seen inside the ring.

Jax brings just as much dominance, as hardly anybody can hang with her in one-on-one competition. She has also been in the ring with some of the biggest names in the industry, and has also been featured in a top WrestleMania Women's Title match.

If Strowman and Jax were to be paired up as a team for the Mixed Match Challenge, it would certainly be a duo that other teams in the tournament would definitely want to avoid as long as they possibly could.

What are your thoughts on Jax possibly selecting Braun Strowman as her partner for the Mixed Match Challenge? Do you think that there's anybody out there that can beat the team of Jax and Strowman? Or will they clean house as one of the most unstoppable teams in the tournament?

