Cody Rhodes has shaken up the professional wrestling world since leaving WWE, and he's looking to do that in an even bigger way next year.

Rhodes, along with fellow Ring Of Honor (ROH) stars The Young Bucks, are attempting to get a self-financed show going at a 10,000 seat arena for a huge wrestling event. Rhodes has been told that it's highly unlikely he sells out an arena with 10,000 seats by self-financing it, however, he's looking to prove the doubters wrong.

"The American Nightmare" has confirmed that the event, which is entitled "All In," is already set to happen in 2018, it's only a matter of locking down a date and location that suits all competitors fairly.

There have been rumors that CM Punk would be involved in the event in some capacity, however, those rumors have not been confirmed by any means. Rhodes himself also noted that even if Punk was involved he wouldn't announce it - unless ticket sales were bad.

Aside from Punk, a more realistic rumor began to spark - a rumor suggesting former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and current SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan could make his in-ring return at the event.

Bryan has yet to be medically cleared by WWE to compete for them again after a string of concussion-related injuries, and he may leave for greener pastures to continue his wrestling career elsewhere.

In a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Rhodes stated that he'd love to wrestle Bryan for the ROH World Title at the event (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"The main thing is I want Dan to be happy and healthy. But I know Dan knows what we're thinking and when we're thinking. So if that's something that, if we could, that would be wonderful match.

"And I think it would be wonderful to do it for the Ring of Honor world title, being it that he has such roots with the company of old.

"The company today doesn't look anything like it used to so I think that would be interesting. But we're exploring all kinds of options."

