WWE

Cody Rhodes and Daniel Bryan.

Cody Rhodes on if Daniel Bryan could be involved with 'All In'

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cody Rhodes has shaken up the professional wrestling world since leaving WWE, and he's looking to do that in an even bigger way next year.

Rhodes, along with fellow Ring Of Honor (ROH) stars The Young Bucks, are attempting to get a self-financed show going at a 10,000 seat arena for a huge wrestling event. Rhodes has been told that it's highly unlikely he sells out an arena with 10,000 seats by self-financing it, however, he's looking to prove the doubters wrong.

"The American Nightmare" has confirmed that the event, which is entitled "All In," is already set to happen in 2018, it's only a matter of locking down a date and location that suits all competitors fairly.

There have been rumors that CM Punk would be involved in the event in some capacity, however, those rumors have not been confirmed by any means. Rhodes himself also noted that even if Punk was involved he wouldn't announce it - unless ticket sales were bad.

Aside from Punk, a more realistic rumor began to spark - a rumor suggesting former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and current SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan could make his in-ring return at the event.

Bryan has yet to be medically cleared by WWE to compete for them again after a string of concussion-related injuries, and he may leave for greener pastures to continue his wrestling career elsewhere.

In a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Rhodes stated that he'd love to wrestle Bryan for the ROH World Title at the event (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"The main thing is I want Dan to be happy and healthy. But I know Dan knows what we're thinking and when we're thinking. So if that's something that, if we could, that would be wonderful match.

"And I think it would be wonderful to do it for the Ring of Honor world title, being it that he has such roots with the company of old.

"The company today doesn't look anything like it used to so I think that would be interesting. But we're exploring all kinds of options."

What are your thoughts on Rhodes saying that he'd like to face Daniel Bryan for the ROH World Title at his "All In" event next year? Do you think that it's possible Bryan wrestles outside of WWE if the company refuses to clear him for competition? And how much of a danger is it to Bryan's health to compete inside the ring again? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
John Cena

Trending Stories

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again