Earlier tonight (Sun. December 17, 2017) at Clash Of Champions a huge match took place in which two of SmackDown Live's top stars' WWE careers were on the line.

After months of feuding with SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn found themselves fighting for their jobs inside the Clash Of Champions Ring with both McMahon and SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan as Special Guest Referees.

It all started back in October at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view (PPV), where Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon settled their differences inside of the steel structure in the night's main event.

At one point it looked as though McMahon had the match won, with Owens laid out on the announce table and McMahon ready to deliver an elbow on the Canadian form the top of the cell.

McMahon launched himself off of the cage, however, Zayn came out of nowhere and pulled his former best friend off the table, leaving McMahon to crash through it on his own. Owens would then get the pinfall for the win.

This would lead to McMahon torturing Owens and Zayn on a weekly basis on SmackDown Live, and things got really personal when the pair cost Team SmackDown the win at Survivor Series.

Daniel Bryan has been trying his best to save the jobs of two of Tuesday night's biggest stars, and he did just that tonight when he counted Zayn and Owens for the victory.

It was during the match, however, that one of the best moves of the night took place. Zayn picked up former New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) star Shinsuke Nakamura, who teamed with Randy Orton to challenge Owens and Zayn for their jobs, and delivered one of the best spinning maneuvers you'll ever seen.

Although the move only got the two count, it's hard to take away from the technicality and beauty that Zayn executed the move with:

What are your thoughts on Zayn's insane spinning maneuver on Nakamura at Clash Of Champions? Were you happy with the match overall? And what's next for Owens and Zayn after this match? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

