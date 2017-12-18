The match between the teams of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens against Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura earlier tonight (Sun. December 17, 2017) certainly had a lot riding on the line.

SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon put Owens and Zayn's jobs in WWE on the line, and even went as far as making himself the Special Guest Referee. Over the past few weeks on SmackDown, General Manager Daniel Bryan has shown a bit of a soft spot for Owens and Zayn.

As a result, Bryan inserted himself as the second Special Guest Referee to make sure things go fairly and McMahon doesn't inject his personal bias into his responsibilities as a referee.

Bryan has been going against a lot of McMahon's decisions towards Owens and Zayn on SmackDown Live lately, as some tension between the pair has been growing as the storyline progressed.

Tonight was no different as Bryan and McMahon got into a few heated moments during the match. At one point Kevin Owens pushed Bryan into McMahon, who was counting for Randy Orton who had just hit Zayn with an RKO.

The count was broken up and McMahon was visibly upset at Bryan for interfering in what could've been the count that ended Owens and Zayn's WWE run:

McMahon would go on to anger Bryan by refusing to make the three count for Zayn who rolled up Nakamura at one point. To get back at McMahon, Bryan ended the match by hitting a very quick three count for Zayn to win the match.

Bryan proudly declared Zayn and Owens the winner much to the disappointment of Shane who looked extremely frustrated:

The match ended with Zayn, Owens, and Bryan together on the top of the ramp after everything that had happened:

It will be extremely interesting to see how things play out for Bryan and McMahon on SmackDown Live this Tuesday after their disagreements at Clash Of Champions.

What are your thoughts on the tension between Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon after Clash Of Champions? Do you think that this could be leading to a match down the road? Or are these false flags being laid out by WWE?

