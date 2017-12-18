Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn overcame a tremendous amount of adversity earlier tonight (Sun. December 17, 2017) at the WWE Clash Of Champions pay-per-view (PPV), and celebrated properly afterwards.

Since reuniting at Hell In A Cell earlier this year, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been a major thorn in SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon's side, and Shane has been doing everything he can to make the pair's lives on Tuesday nights a living hell.

After weeks of torture on SmackDown Live, McMahon put Owens and Zayn's WWE careers on the line in a Tag Team match against two of SmackDown Live's most fierce Superstars - Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura.

To add insult to injury, McMahon inserted himself as a Special Guest Referee to ensure that things go his way.

SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan has had a bit of a soft spot for Owens and Zayn over the past few weeks, however, and made himself a second Special Guest Referee to make sure things are done fairly.

McMahon and Bryan haven't exactly been seeing eye to eye for the past few weeks, and things boiled over between the two during the match as they got into heated exchanges throughout its course.

Things got so bad that Bryan actually made a very quick three count to help Zayn and Owens win, leaving his job as SmackDown Live General Manager very much in doubt. While Owens and Zayn are happy to have retained their jobs in WWE, things got crazy during the Canadian's post-match celebration in the locker room.

When backstage reporter Dasha Fuentes attempted to interview the two men backstage during Talking Smack, Owens unleashed his inner Stone Cold Steve Austin, popping open several champagne bottles and guzzling down as much as he could.

You can check out the epic post-match celebration here below:

That act certainly would have made "The Texas Rattlesnake" proud.

That act certainly would have made "The Texas Rattlesnake" proud.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Owens' Stone Cold-esk post-Clash Of Champions champagne celebration? Do you think he did Steve Austin justice in his brief reincarnation of "The Texas Rattlesnake's" beer-guzzling celebration? Or does he need some more work before getting to Austin's level?

