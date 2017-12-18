Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah upset the odds to be named 2017 BBC Sports Personality of the Year at Liverpool’s Echo Arena on Sunday.

The 34-year-old was the third favourite coming into evening – with heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua the bookies’ tip – but finally won the award after a previous best finish of third in 2011.

On a night of surprises, Northern Ireland’s World Superbikes champion Jonathan Rea finished second and para-athlete Jonnie Peacock was third.

Going into the event, it seemed like boxing favourite Joshua would take home the award, and some bookmakers even had him 1/10 to win the prestigious gong, but it wasn't to be for the Watford native.

Joshua has had a great year, and easily the best of his career.

Defeating Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley several months back, and then successfully defending his titles once again against Carlos Takam.

However, the public clearly didn't back the Brit, as he eventually finished fourth.

Another potential surprise was Lewis Hamilton finishing outside the top three as well, despite winning his fourth Formula One title.

He eventually finished sixth, coming in behind Joshua and Adam Peaty.

A few hours after the show had finished, BBC released the official voting numbers for the award, and it was a fairly comfortable victory for Farah.

He picked up 83,524 votes from the British public, whilst runner-up Rea won 80,567 votes.

Peacock, in third, got 73,429, which was just 18 votes more than Joshua.

You can see the full voting results in the blow infographic.

Other noticeable tallies were Hamilton earning 60,627 votes, Peaty having 63,739 votes, and Tottenham Hotspur striker, and only footballer on the list, Harry Kane winning 18,759.

Controversial cyclist Chris Froome still picked up 47,683 votes, despite his recent drug scandal dominating the news.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms