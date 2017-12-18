Mo Farah was upstaged by his young son during a video-link interview for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, but the four-time Olympic champion ended the evening well and truly in the spotlight.

The 34-year-old was among the 12 nominees shortlisted for the BBC’s 63-year-old prize after ending his track career with 10,000 metres gold at the World Championships in London.

But, co-presenter Gabby Logan had her work cut out as she talked Farah through his career, with little Hussein buried in his dad’s lap.

In the end, Logan had to enlist the help of Hussein’s older sister.

“I think Hussein is getting more of the airtime than you at the moment, he’s near your mic,” Logan told Farah with a smile.

“If Rhianna can hold him for two seconds, I’ll just ask you one more quick question. Can you do that for us, Rhianna? Thank you very much. Babysitting money coming to you a little bit later on.”

After Rhianna carried Hussein off and the audience laughter died down, Logan composed herself to deliver the final question, only to discover a technical issue.

“I think your mic might be in your lap, I think your mic might have dropped down,” she said.

“If you could just… there it is. I tell you what, this interview has got everything, hasn’t it?!”

Farah was a 33/1 outsider for the award and was as stunned as anyone when Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish read out his name as the winner.

But, even with Hussein out of the picture, Farah was unable to deliver his victory speech due to a technical issue.

The favourite going into the event, Anthony Joshua, finished outside the top three and in fourth place, whilst F1 driver Lewis Hamilton finished sixth.

